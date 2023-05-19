First Lady Dr. Jill Biden touted the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta’s burgeoning broadband connection during a visit Wednesday to the Western Alaska village of Bethel.
The telecommunications project, funded by federal dollars as part of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, puts more than $100 million into the region to bring faster and better internet connectivity to rural Alaska, starting with the Y-K Delta. The Bethel Native Corporation is working with GCI to facilitate the project, called the Airraq Network. Airraq is the Yup’ik word for telling stories with a piece of string, something similar to cat’s cradle.
The project will lay 405 miles of fiber optic cable from Dillingham to Bethel and bring better internet to 10,000 people in the communities of Bethel, Platinum, Eek, Napaskiak, Oscarville, Atmautluak, Kasigluk, Nunapitchuk, Quinhagak and Tuntutuliak. It’s expected to launch at the end of 2024.
“This is one of the largest tribal broadband expansions in the country,” Biden said while speaking to the public at Bethel High School. “With high-speed internet, you’ll have better access to critical health care, new educational tools, and remote job opportunities. It will change lives. It will save lives.”
Accompanying Biden was Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, Alaska First Lady Rose Dunleavy, and Ana Hoffman, president and CEO of the Bethel Native Corporation (BNC). Peltola and Hoffman presented Biden with a handmade qaspuq during the event, which Biden put on and wore during the remainder of her visit. The stop in Bethel came as the first lady was traveling to Japan to attend the G-7 summit economic summit with her husband, President Joe Biden.
Hoffman, in a release from the BNC, said investments made through the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act and from the Biden-Harris administration “will have a profound impact on the Y-K Delta and communities throughout the nation.”
“The Yup’ik people have lived and thrived here, in one of the most-challenging climates on Earth, for generations, maintaining a vibrant culture, strong traditions and enduring values,” Hoffman is quoted as saying. “There are many other communities Dr. Biden could have visited. We are honored she chose ours to demonstrate the importance of investment in connectivity to close the digital divide. I appreciate the way the community came together to address all of the unique logistics needed to accommodate this visit.”
