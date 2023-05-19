First lady visits Bethel

Lena Lee Photography

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, left, and Ana Hoffman, president and CEO of the Bethel Native Corporation, right, presented first lady Dr. Jill Biden, center, with a handcrafted qaspuq during Biden’s visit to Bethel, Alaska, Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

 Lena Lee Photography

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden touted the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta’s burgeoning broadband connection during a visit Wednesday to the Western Alaska village of Bethel.

The telecommunications project, funded by federal dollars as part of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, puts more than $100 million into the region to bring faster and better internet connectivity to rural Alaska, starting with the Y-K Delta. The Bethel Native Corporation is working with GCI to facilitate the project, called the Airraq Network. Airraq is the Yup’ik word for telling stories with a piece of string, something similar to cat’s cradle.

