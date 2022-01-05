Nilsa Woods doesn’t know it yet, but she holds the honor of being the first Fairbanks baby born in 2022. She was born to Karolyn and Ryan Woods, who live near Fox, at 2:59 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Nilsa, who weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, was born a few days after her Dec. 30, 2021, due date. Karolyn said that as soon as they found out the due date “everybody’s comment was that it would be pretty cool if she was the first baby of the year.” Karolyn, however, had a different take: “It would be cool if she wasn’t late,” she laughed.
While the idea that she could be the first Fairbanks baby of the year was on their radar, this was not something they were thinking about on Saturday. “Honestly, it wasn’t the first thing on my mind at that moment,” Karolyn said. “It was a long day,” Ryan emphasized.
Considering how late in the day she was born, the Woods’ were surprised that Nilsa was the first baby of 2022 in Fairbanks. “We didn’t think there was a chance,” said Karolyn, “I was kind of surprised,” she added.
Nilsa is the Woods’ first “human baby,” but joins a family that includes four dogs. After spending two nights in the hospital, they were prepared for the new home routine and so far the adjustment has been going well. Nilsa’s parents describe her as “a pretty happy baby” who is “pretty easy to soothe” and a good sleeper once she falls asleep. “I think the biggest adjustment was introducing the dogs and making sure that went well,” said Karolyn, adding that, “Hopefully they’ll just think she’s a big puppy.”