The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has confirmed that a moose in the western Alaska village of Teller is the first known case of a moose with rabies in North America.
Early June 4, a moose was seen stumbling, drooling excessively and being aggressive toward people, according to the ADFG. The animal was shot because it was believed to have rabies.
The Alaska State Virology Laboratory detected the virus on June 5 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was an Arctic fox variant of rabies, according to the ADF&G. It is the same variant seen in Nome/Seward Peninsula red foxes and North Slope Arctic foxes last winter.
The ADF&G will increase their monitoring of rabies cases in areas known to have the Arctic fox variant by testing brain samples of all wild animals found dead or euthanized.
Rabies in moose is extremely rare due to the animal's solitary lifestyle, so experts say it is unlikely an outbreak would occur.
Rabies can be contracted from dead animals, ADF&G Wildlife Biologist Sara Germain said. But a human could only be infected if they have an open wound while butchering the animal and come into contact with its brain or spinal cord.
Moose killed by hunters are still safe to consume as long as they show no symptoms of rabies, according to the ADF&G.
Rabies is a rare disease in the U.S., according to the CDC. Despite the disease being nearly 100% fatal once symptoms set in, there are usually fewer than five human rabies deaths per year.
Animals with rabies display symptoms such as excessive drooling, biting at imaginary objects and aggressiveness. If you come in contact with a wild animal, especially if bitten or scratched, seek medical attention immediately.
If you suspect a wild animal has rabies, call ADFG immediately at 907-269-8000.
