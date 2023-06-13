Bull moose

A bull moose looks at a photographer near Whitehorse, Yukon, in summer 2022. Photo by Ned Rozell.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has confirmed that a moose in the western Alaska village of Teller is the first known case of a moose with rabies in North America.

Early June 4, a moose was seen stumbling, drooling excessively and being aggressive toward people, according to the ADFG. The animal was shot because it was believed to have rabies.

