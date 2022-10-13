Tok residents woke up to about a foot of snow on Thursday.
It’s normal for the area for this time of year, but a few people were caught off guard and left scrambling for snow boots or stranded at a motel, waiting for road conditions to improve.
“Welcome to winter!” said Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities' spokeswoman Danielle Tessen in an email.
Difficult driving conditions were reported on the Alaska Highway on Thursday from Tetlin to the border with Canada.
Tessen said the DOT was dealing with “a ton of snow in a small amount of time” in the Tok area, which saw the most snow at 11 inches, according to Ryan Metzger, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
After Tok, hit hardest was Northway with 7 inches of snow, Robertson River with 5.4 inches, Chicken with 4 inches, Delta Junction with 3.9 inches and Eagle with 2.2 inches.
The storm came up in a low pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska, starting Wednesday afternoon.
“It was gradual. It snowed all day,” said Jackie Young, office manager at Fast Eddy’s Restaurant in Tok. “My daughter was loving it.”
She guessed about 8 inches had fallen by the time she went to sleep.
The next day, school buses were running, and Young said her child’s school was plowed out. But several travelers were stuck in Tok waiting for highway conditions to improve, multiple sources said.
“It’s pretty messy,” said clerk Dan Lubovich, reached at the Tok liquor store where he works.
One traveler tried to head out to Anchorage on Thursday but turned back, he said.
Tessen, with the DOT, said neighboring road maintenance crews are jumping in to help clear major roadways.
Crews are working overtime. On Friday, a full crew will be dedicated to “lower priority” roads.
Metzger said the first big winter storm is “always interesting,” but the storm as a weather event — he wasn’t impressed.
“This is pretty typical,” he said. “It’s a pretty common pattern that we get snow with a system coming from this direction.”
