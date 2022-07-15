The Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office is rescinding the fireworks suspension put in place June 30.
The conditions that led to the suspension — dry weather and lack of firefighting assets — have stabilized in recent days, according to a Friday news release from the Alaska Department of Public Safety. The rescinding follows the Department of Natural Resources' lifting of burn closures as well.
The suspension had included the Kenai Peninsula Borough, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Denali Borough, Fairbanks North Star Borough, areas in and around Delta Junction, Tok and the upper Tanana Valley, and the Copper River Basin area.
Personal fireworks use may still be illegal in some areas of Alaska, the release noted. Residents should check local, borough and federal laws, ordinances and regulations for specific areas to ensure they are following applicable rules governing firework use.
According to a wildland fire dashboard from the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center, nearly 3 million acres have burned in wildland fires this year in Alaska. There are currently 13 fires staffed with firefighting personnel in the state.