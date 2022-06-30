Fireworks have been suspended across much of Alaska as the state prepares for Fourth of July weekend.
The Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office, working with the Division of Forestry & Fire Protection, made the announcement Thursday evening, saying in a news release that hot, dry weather and the number of ongoing wildland fires led to the suspension. The suspension will remain in effect until further notice and includes the following areas:
• Kenai Peninsula Borough
• Matanuska-Susitna Borough
• Denali Borough
• Fairbanks NorthStar Borough
• The areas in and around Delta Junction, Tok and the upper Tanana Valley
• The Copper River Basin Area
“The weather forecast over much of the state for this holiday weekend will keep fire danger high,” State Fire Marshal Richard Boothby said. “With much of the wildland firefighting personnel and assets already assigned to fires burning in the state, we can’t take any chances of more human-caused fires. We want everyone to have a safe holiday weekend.”
In its request to the State Fire Marshal for the suspension, the State Forester’s Office cited wildfire responders being at Preparedness Level 5. Preparedness level 5 is the highest level identified in the Alaska Preparedness Plan and is reached when most of the initial and extended attack resources are committed to new and existing fires.
According to a report from the State Emergency Operations Center, there are currently 160 fires in Alaska, with 10 new fires starting Wednesday and 17 staffed with firefighters. The fire risk is very high because of dry weather with lightning. In addition, smoke is at health advisory levels in parts of the state.
More than 1,600,000 acres have burned this season, the release stated. For wildfire updates and fire safety information, visit akfireinfo.com.