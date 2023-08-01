BLM Alaska Fire Service Smokejumper Jared Weber

Photo by Eli Seligman, BLM AFS smokedjumper

BLM Alaska Fire Service Smokejumper Jared Weber looks out the open door of an airplane trying to deliver smokejumpers to the Crooked Fire (#262) on Saturday.

 Photo by Eli Seligman, BLM AFS smokedjumper

Fire activity moderated a bit over the weekend at the Anderson Complex Fire. Crews took advantage of that, before hot, dry weather moves into the area mid-week. The Anderson Complex Fire Information Office provided this overview.

On Sunday evening, the Teklanika River Fire was reported to be 5,444 acres; Birch Creek Fire was estimated at 1.167 acres; Nenana River Fire was 0.2 acres; Nenana River Fire 2 was 0.1 acres; and the Kobe Road Fire was 0.1 acres.