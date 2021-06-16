Firefighters continue to tackle the Haystack Fire north of Fairbanks and have increased their response to two large fires near Manly Hot Springs.
The Haystack Fire grew exponentially Tuesday and is now estimated to be 500 acres. The lightning strike fire is burning about 20 miles north of Fairbanks near Haystack Subdivision. The fire is moving north and west, away from the subdivision, and no houses are considered threatened at this time. Crews are working to secure the east and west flanks of the fire.
The Haystack Fire was originally estimated to be five acres when it was reported Monday afternoon. However, the fire jumped containment lines Tuesday and “quickly mushroomed in size, exhibiting what fire managers described as extreme fire behavior with 200-foot flame lengths at the head,” according to a Division of Forestry news release.
The Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service is increasing its response to two lightning fires that started near Manly Hot Springs Monday evening. A helicopter and fuel truck, along with several firefighters, are scheduled to respond to the fires. Smokejumpers originally responded to the Dry Creek and Zitziana River fires. However, personnel were redirected to attack the higher-priority Haystack Fire.
The fires grew rapidly over the next few days, burning well over 2,000 acres between them. The Dry Creek Fire nearly doubled in size — from 380 acres to 600 acres — in two hours on Monday. There is at least one cabin and several Native allotments in the area. And, while neither fire is a direct threat, “that could change as the hot, dry weather lingers in the area,” according to a BLM press release.
The fires remain active and are burning through tundra and black spruce and hardwood trees. As of Wednesday morning, the Dry Creek Fire was estimated to be 1,907 acres. The Zitziana River Fire is smaller, thought to be roughly 430 acres on Tuesday.
To stay up to date wildland fire information can subscribe for updates by texting FNSB2021Wildfire to 226-787 or by visiting akfireinfo.com.
