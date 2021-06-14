Firefighters rushed to contain existing fires and put out new blazes in preparation for warm temperatures this week. An increase in lightning strikes started several new fires in the Interior over the weekend, a trend which is expected to continue. A heat wave over the next few days will cause drying, potentially intensifying the fire season.
Motorists on the Dalton Highway will likely see smoke from three lightning fires, but none of the blazes pose a threat this time. The Kanuti River Fire (10 acres), the Arctic Circle Fire (5 acres) and the Olsons Lake Fire (25 acres), were all reported Sunday. Beth Ipsen, public affairs specialist for the Bureau of Land Management, explained that a thundercell moved over the area, and a lightning strike ignited the fires.
The fires are burning in a BLM limited management option area to the east of the Dalton Highway. None are threatening any valuable sites, so the fires are currently on monitor status, according to a BLM Alaska Fire Service statement. However, Ipsen said, they will be watching the blazes closely.
The 28-acre Minto Lakes Fire, located about 18 miles south of Minto, was first reported Sunday evening. There are multiple Native allotments in the area, so smokejumpers and helicopters responded promptly with water and retardant drops. The tactic was effective in slowing the fire’s progress and the lines are holding.
“Things are going really well,” Alaska Division of Forestry public information officer Tim Mowry reported. He did not yet have a containment percentage. The North Star and Tanana Chiefs crews were flown in Monday to further control the fire, the cause of which remains undetermined, Mowry said.
The Rosie Creek Fire, reported Saturday, was declared out as of 11 a.m. Monday, according to Mowry. The one-acre fire was burning in a continuous black spruce forest 14 miles southwest of Fairbanks, close to Rosie Creek Road and the Parks Highway. Crews launched an aggressive aerial attack on Saturday, which greatly reduced the fire. The fire’s cause is unknown.
In addition to putting out new weekend fires, firefighters were working to contain existing blazes. The seven-acre Salcha River Fire, first reported Wednesday, is now 100% contained. After water and retardant drops, the lightning fire was mostly contained and did not grow for several days. However, heat in the interior of the fire remained a concern, particularly as “thunder cells produced erratic winds over the fire Friday, causing occasional flare ups ... ” according to a BLM press release. Nearly 50 firefighters continued work to contain the fire and were able to do so. Crews are currently grinding the area and checking for any remaining hotspots, Mowry said.
Two lightning fires in the White Mountains — the Moose Creek Fire and the Zyranka Fire — are both considered out, according to Ipsen. Rainy conditions helped firefighters “make short work” of the blazes, she said.
Elsewhere in the state, the Loon Lake Fire in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge was reduced with an aggressive attack Sunday. The blaze expanded from six acres to 150 acres in a matter of hours. After several water and retardant drops, the Loon Lake Fire was reduced to roughly 75 acres and was 15% contained as of Monday morning.
As Ipsen put it, the Interior has already “had a little taste” of the fire season, but with the warm forecast it “could get interesting.”
For the most part, fires have been relatively easy to manage because there has not been a long drying trend, Ipsen explained. The lower ground is still wet, which “takes the punch out of the fires,” most of which have been limited to surface burns. But this will likely change as warm temperatures continue to dry the ground and spruce — literally adding fuel to the fire.
“There is a sense of urgency to gain ground before a high-pressure ridge begins building across the Interior, bringing the warmest temperatures of the summer,” a BLM press release reads. Temperatures in Fairbanks are expected to be in the 70s and 80s throughout much of the week.
In preparation, the Alaska Fire Service is shipping in more aircraft from the Lower 48 and is discussing bringing in more people as well.
Firefighters are already busy with lightning fires, so they need the public to help by not inadvertently starting more fires, Ipsen said. Due to the warm temperatures and increased fire activity, the Fairbanks area is on a burn suspension until Friday. Small campfires — of less than 3 feet in diameter — are allowed, as long as they are closely monitored and in an area with a sufficient fuel break and water nearby.
“Just be aware” when engaging in activities that could spark fires, Ipsen said.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544.