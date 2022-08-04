After an unusually severe fire year that saw more than double the average amount of acres burned, fire season appears to be wrapping up in Alaska. An extended stretch of cool and wet weather across the state put a damper on blazes, but the potential for fires remains in some areas.

Most fires in the Fairbanks area have moderated, but parts of Northeastern Alaska, such as the Yukon Flats, “continue to have periods of drier, windier weather that will revive fires,” according to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources’s Division of Forestry. Smokejumpers are working on several fires in the Yukon Flats area.

