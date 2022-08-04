After an unusually severe fire year that saw more than double the average amount of acres burned, fire season appears to be wrapping up in Alaska. An extended stretch of cool and wet weather across the state put a damper on blazes, but the potential for fires remains in some areas.
Most fires in the Fairbanks area have moderated, but parts of Northeastern Alaska, such as the Yukon Flats, “continue to have periods of drier, windier weather that will revive fires,” according to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources’s Division of Forestry. Smokejumpers are working on several fires in the Yukon Flats area.
Although some holdouts remain, the Alaska wildland fire season is “showing significant signs of winding down,” according to the final statement from the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center. As of Wednesday, only four fires were staffed and just one new fire was reported over the past week.
In addition to few new fires, the existing blazes are moderating. Personnel found no new hot spots on the Clear Fire, which was the largest blaze in the Interior this year.
Due to decreased fire activity, the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center was deactivated on Monday. Staffed by personnel from across the country, the AICC was activated on June 24 due to the “number and complexity of fires.”
“Though there will be some periods of drying during August and September that increase activity, these will be short-lived, keeping fires relatively easy to manage,” according to a Division of Forestry statement.
The end may be in sight now, but 2022 was a remarkable fire season. Over three million acres burned in Alaska thus far this season, making 2022 the largest fire season since 2015 and only the seventh time that amount has burned since records began. The 3,064,788 acres burned is more than double the ten-year average of 1,400,000 acres.
As of July 31, there were 557 fires in Alaska. Roughly half (253) were caused by humans; the remaining 268 were sparked by lighting. The cause of 35 fires remains undetermined.
The Arctic Circle Campground is once again open, Forestry announced on Wednesday. The campground was closed for several weeks because firefighters were utilizing it while working on fires in the Dalton Highway Complex.
