Fire crews remain engaged in wildfires across the Interior on Friday. 62,890 acres have burned statewide in 144 active fires.
Lost Horse Creek Fire
A “GO” evacuation notice by the Fairbanks North Star Borough continues for Upper Haystack Drive, including Sharmon Court and all of Middle Fork Road in the Haystack Subdivision.
The Lost Horse Creek Fire spread an estimated 500 acres to the east/southeast into the Caribou Creek drainage behind the Haystack Subdivision Thursday, according to a report by Alaska Wildland Fire Information. The east flank of the fire was burning toward the 2021 Haystack Fire scar. The fire is estimated to be 1,900 acres.
Air tankers, Super Scoopers and Fire Bosses continue working to reduce the spread as the Big River Alaskan contract hand crew, four engines, three dozers, and a water dozer move into place. Crews are using existing fuel breaks and two track roads to attempt to contain the fire.
Alaska’s Type 2 Incident Management Team took command of the Lost Horse Creek Fire under the leadership of Incident Commander Peter Butteri at 8 a.m. Friday.
McCoy Creek Fire
The 5,000-acre McCoy Creek Fire spread away from the Salcha River up the McCoy Creek and Lenant Creek drainages to the southeast.
A firing operation on the northeast shoulder of the fire aims to assist preventing the spread of the fire in the direction of the Salcha River.
A GO! evacuation notice by the Fairbanks North Star Borough continues for residents in the Lower Salcha River, approximately from river mile 3 to 40. The Middle Salcha remains in Set status, approximately river mile 40 to 61.
Alaska State Parks closed the Salcha River Recreation Area to give firefighters space. They recommend avoiding the area between river mile 20 through 30. The Harding Lake Campground is also closed.
Smokejumpers, the White Mountain Type 2 Initial Attack Crew, and the Union Interagency Hotshot Crew from Oregon continue to work on the fire.
Anderson Complex
The Anderson Complex Fire increased to over 8,000-acres in the Anderson-Clear area.
The Midnight Sun hotshots are creating a defensible space around structures by clearing brush or putting in hoses and pumps to reduce the threat posed by the Teklanika River Fire and the Pilot Spot Fire.
The Lassen hotshots are finding and extinguishing fire spots north of the Teklanika River.
The Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson Task Force, Nulato Hills Wildland hand crew, engine crews from Kenai and McKinley, a water tender from the Anderson Fire Department, and heavy equipment operators are working on fuel breaks around the City of Anderson. These crews are additionally working with firefighters from Clear Space Force Station to complete new fire breaks south of Anderson and north of the station.
Firefighters assigned to the Kobe-Nenana Group are implementing structure protection tactics in the North Forties and Kobe Ag subdivisions.
The North Star Volunteer Fire Department (NSVFD) contributed Pumper/Tender #33 to assist the Communities of Anderson and Clear with the Teklanika Fire 257, North Star Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Harvey said Friday in a release. “We are proud to be in a position to assist our State cooperators with apparatus and personnel,” Harvey said.
A “GO” evacuation notice from the Denali Borough continues for residents along the Teklanika River, the Clear Sky homesteaad, and residents adjacent to Rose Hip Creak. The Tri-Valley school is available for evacuation parking and as an evacuation center.
City of Anderson residents and residents that use roads west of the Parks Highway between mile 270 and the Rex Bridge are in evacuation status SET.
The Anderson Shooting Range was closed Friday.
Wood Fire
The North Star Fire Crew is replacing smokejumpers assigned to the 90-acre Wood Fire, burning north of the Top of the World Highway near the Canada-U.S. Border.
Pogo Mine Road
25 personnel from Tanana Chiefs Crew and DOF continue working to protect Pogo Mine Road, the Pogo Gold Mine, Quarz Lake, and timber. The Pogo Mine Road fire is 15,838 acres and nine miles down Pogo Road.
Sand Lake
Twenty personnel are established a saw line along the west flank of the 150-acre Sand Lake Fire and developing a pump site.
National Weather Service predicts hot and dry weekend
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement Friday for hot and dry weather over the Eastern Interior this weekend. Temperatures will rise to between 80 degrees Fahrenheit and 90 degrees Fahrenheit this weekend.
NWS also issued a fire watch Friday for Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. Humidity may be as low as 25% with wind gusts up to 20 mph.
A dense smoke advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Saturday for the Middle Tanana Valley. The NWS reported that visibility may be less than one mile at times in dense smoke. The NWS recommends that drivers slow down, use their headlights, and leave distance between cars.
Air quality
Air quality rose to unhealthy levels Friday due to dense smoke, with an air quality index of 157 Friday in downtown Fairbanks and 214 at Eielson Air Force Base, according to the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Air Quality issued an air quality advisory Thursday afternoon through 10 a.m. Sunday due to major smoke within the Tanana Valley.
Burn permits remain suspended in Fairbanks, Delta and Tok.