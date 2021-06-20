A fire in the Two Rivers Community Association building Saturday morning is being investigated as arson.
Around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Alaska State Troopers received a report of a fire in the Pleasant Valley Community Association building located at 7234 Anders Ave., according to a trooper dispatch.
“Through community effort and a local water supply, the fire was able to be contained,” the report stated.
The deputy fire marshal who investigated the origin and cause of the blaze classified the fire as incendiary.
Last month, the Pleasant Valley Free Thrift Store, located in a building owned by the Community Association, also burned. The cause of that fire, which destroyed the building, is unknown.
Anyone with information that could be pertinent to the investigation of the Pleasant Valley Community Association building is encouraged to contact Deputy Fire Marshal Kyle Carrington at 907- 451-5200 or kyle.carrington@alaska.gov.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544.