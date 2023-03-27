Preserving and sharing stories, cultural heritage and traditions has always been a strong focus for Alaska Native and Indigenous tribes and communities.
Anchorage artist and designer Maka Monture Päki, a Tlingít and Kanien’kehá:ka (Mohawk) woman, has found a new form to achieve that goal by using augmented reality technology.
Monture said she was approached at October’s Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) conference, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, about a new campaign utilizing Ray-Ban glasses incorporating the technology.
“I worked with them over the next few months to develop a storyboard telling three specific stories,” Monture said in a recent interview. A communications co-director at the nonprofit Native Movement, she said she wasn’t accustomed to using the new technology.
“We use technology like iPhones and cameras to tell Indigenous stories, but it was my first time using glasses that had the ability to record,” Monture said.
Ray-Ban Stories glasses are essentially eye frames with two cameras, open-ear speakers, a microphone, and touchpad. They can either sync to Meta’s platforms or to a smartphone or tablet.
Her first storyboarded project shows an eye’s view of traditional beadwork and jewelry, as a reflection on Native business and artwork.
“It looks at the world of bead earring and jewelry designers among Indigenous communities and focuses more on the process of Indigenous design,” Monture said. “Art has the power to educate, heal and help non-Native people connect more emphatically to the modern Indigenous experience,” Monture said.
She added the “point-of-view” perspective provided by the smart-glasses “helps people see the world through our eyes.”
“Being hands-free opens up how I can tell stories using these glasses,” Monture said. “If I’m working on subsistence or making traditional medicine in the summer, I can capture that and teach lessons on these skills.”
Such perspectives, she added, might provide additional insight into how to filet a salmon or prepare jam.
The “See The Indigenous World Thru My Eyes” campaign is a partnership between Meta and Meta Indigenous creators and organizations to “shine a light on Indigenous cultures and businesses through their smart glasses.”
“Meta worked on this campaign with the Alaska Federation of Natives to offer a new way, using Ray Ban Stories, for these indigenous creators to share the powerful stories, culture, businesses and contributions with their tribal community, Alaskans and the entire world,” said Meta spokesperson Jim Cullinan.
The new campaign partners with Indigenous creators across Australia, Canada, and the United States. It also partnered with organizations like the Alaska Federation of Natives, Native Women Lead in New Mexico, and Campfire X.
Monture developed two additional storyboards — one on traditional food and another on culture and practices.
The topic on traditional foods, she said, “comes from a salmon chowder recipe I developed during AFN to share out on the various platforms,” Monture said.
Monture said that story will show her making the chowder while walking viewers through the steps of making it with her husband.
“Food can really connect us no matter what language or culture we come from,” Monture said. She added most Alaskans have integrated salmon into their diet and “has become part of the fabric of our society.”
The third storyboard demonstrates how Alaska Natives “perpetuate our culture when we live in the city and away from our home communities.”
Monture said she was raised in Yakutat in Southeast Alaska, south of Cordova. The video she storyboarded shares a bit about traditional song and dance, carving beads from Devil’s cub plants and building a canoe.
“Living in Anchorage, I can feel kind of lonesome and homesick because I’m not living on the land of my people,” Monture said. “Cultural practices can give us a true power to heal and educate. Through this story I wanted to emphatically connect people to the experience of those of us who come to the city away from the local communities.”
Sharing stories and culture, Monture said, remains a powerful goal.
“It’s a bridge essentially because there are a lot of cultures in Alaska,” Monture said. “A lot of people have moved here, people who are sustained through the economics of oil and salmon.”
Connecting through art and food, she said, can open more dialogue to deeper topics affecting Alaska Natives, such as social, health, education and a changing climate.
“Developing these initial stories was a first step to creating that empathic level of understanding,” Monture said.