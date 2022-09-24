State and federal officials rolled out a timeline for long-term assistance to help Western Alaska residents and communities impacted by a major storm last weekend.
“We are working with FEMA and our delegation,” said Gov. Mike Dunleavy. “We are on top of this. We understand the importance of freeze up and are moving quickly.”
Dunleavy declared a state disaster emergency for the region and requested a federal disaster declaration to provide federal funds.
Dunleavy said more than 100 homes were damaged and 34 people displaced since the storm.
“This has been a coordinated response,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.
Criswell said the White House approved the request for a federal emergency declaration, opening up resources and grant programs.
Dunleavy urged people not to wait if they had the resources.
“Don’t wait to repair your home if you can,” Dunleavy said. “Keep your receipts.”
Congresswoman Mary Peltola said the U.S. Department of the Interior appropriated $2.6 million in resources for 45 communities toward food, water and essential supplies going into water.
Residents of the Northwest Arctic Borough, Bering Strait Regional Education Attendance Area (REAA), Lower Yukon REAA, Lower Kuskokwim REAA, and the Kashunamiut REAA are eligible to apply for State Individual Assistance.
“I really want to think of the people of Western Alaska. It was very short notice on their part,” Peltola said. “This is a very critical time, we have only three or four weeks before we head into winter.”
Sen. Lisa Murkowksi intends to tour the damage from Nome over the weekend.
Criswell intends to tour the impacted communities this weekend and assess damages.
“These assessments are going to give us a holistic view of the damages and help inform the next steps,” Criswell said.
Disaster survivors can register for the State Individual Assistance program by visiting the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management webpage beginning on September 26, 2022, at Ready.Alaska.Gov. Telephone registration opens September 28, 2022 at 1-855-445-7131.
The storm, caused by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok and the largest to hit Western Alaska in a decade, caused widespread damage along the Western Alaska coastal communities, including Bethel, Scammon Bay, Hooper Bay, Newtok, Nome, Golovin, Elim and Koyuk.
While no reports of injuries or loss of life came in, the storm left disaster in its wake.
Residents in Chevak reported subsistence gear such as fishing nets, floats and boats strewn all over the place. Hooper Bay, a town of 1,300, reported five families and 22 people displaced from flooded or dislodged houses.
Dunleavy toured the communities this week with emergency staff. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Response deployed 150 personnel on orders for distant, including the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia.
Various nonprofits have stepped up to provide response assistance, including the Alaska Red Cross and World Central Kitchen.
