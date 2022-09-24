Response

Courtesy Gov. Dunleavy’s office

Gov. Mike Dunleavy tours the scene of a storm-damaged area in Western Alaska.

 Courtesy Gov. Dunleavy's office

State and federal officials rolled out a timeline for long-term assistance to help Western Alaska residents and communities impacted by a major storm last weekend.

“We are working with FEMA and our delegation,” said Gov. Mike Dunleavy. “We are on top of this. We understand the importance of freeze up and are moving quickly.”

