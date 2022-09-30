Alaska Army National Guard

Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Tristan John, right, an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment from Kwigillingok, and Alaska Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Kua Xiong, a services technician with the 176th Force Support Squadron from Anchorage, discuss options as they repair a damaged porch as part of Operation Merbok Response in Toksook Bay, Alaska, Sept. 24, 2022. 

 Alaska National Guard/1st Lt. Balinda O'Neal

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will pick up the full cost for all eligible storm recovery efforts in western Alaska over the next 30 days, according an announcement from the White House.

The decision follows a joint request from Alaska’s congressional delegation, including Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Rep. Mary Peltola, along with Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office, urging President Joe Biden to waive the state’s share of costs.

