The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium will receive close to $6 million in federal money to cover the costs of building repairs from a 2018 earthquake.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded the consortium funds to cover damages to its administrative building, parking lot and the Healthy Communities Building, which has a year-round, walk in clinic, among other services.
The buildings and parking lot had extensive damage from the earthquake.
The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium is a nonprofit agency whose mission is to meet the needs of more than 180,000 Alaska Native and American Indian people in Alaska, according to the organization.
The total cost to restore the facilities and protect them from future earthquakes is $7.9 million, with a 75% federal cost share of $5.9 million, according to a press release.