Snow crab decline

During a 2021 survey of the Bering Sea, Joletta Silva measures the size of snow crab, which were found to be in steep decline. Silva is a contractor with NOAA Fisheries, which chartered the FV Vesteraalen.

 NOAA Fisheries/TNS

A Bering Sea survey by federal scientists contains more bad news for Alaska, Washington and Oregon-based crabbers hoping for an upturn in upcoming harvests that last year fell to rock-bottom levels.

The federal survey results for Bristol Bay king crab are bleak and crabbers have been warned that — for a second consecutive year — there may not be a fall harvest, according to Jamie Goen, executive director of the Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers.

