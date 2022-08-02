The Federal Subsistence Board last week closed Dall sheep hunting on federal lands in the Central Brooks Range for the next two years. The FSB voted unanimously to close Game Management Units 24A and 26B during a work session on July 26 due to declining Dall sheep populations in the Dalton Highway Corridor Management Area.
The decision to restrict hunting in the Central Brooks Range was based on input from federally qualified subsistence users in the area, despite opposition from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and hunting groups such as the Safari Club.
The Western Interior Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council submitted a request to prohibit Dall sheep hunting in 24A and parts of 26B due to “serious declines” in sheep populations in those areas. The Board last week accepted this proposal. Dall sheep populations in the Brooks Range are stable overall, but the Dalton Highway Corridor Management Area has seen declining numbers.
“Recent studies show declines in legal rams, ewes and lambs within the [Dalton Highway Corridor Management Area],” according to a FSB announcement. The declines are likely due to longer winters and rain on snow events, which are difficult for large animals such as sheep.
Rural Alaska federally qualified subsistence users were particularly concerned by declining numbers of Dall sheep in the DHCMA and pushed for the closure to all hunters. The FSB statement reads: “The available biological data and the Traditional Ecological Knowledge of rural Alaska users living in the area indicate that any additional harvest … is unsustainable and a closure to all users is justified.”
ADF&G sent a letter to the board opposing the closure. The department agrees that the Dall sheep population has dropped in the Central and Eastern Brooks Range but attributes the decline to weather rather than to hunting. Sheep populations often fluctuate, but, the department argues, have recovered under their full curl strategy (only allowing the harvest of rams with full curl horns).
According to the department, the overall Dall sheep population in the Brooks Range is healthy and “continues to provide a harvestable surplus that exceeds the average annual harvest,” the letter reads. Therefore, “we believe existing Dall sheep numbers can provide both continued opportunity for rural residents to engage in a subsistence way of life … as well as for existing Dall sheep hunting.”
Additionally, the ADF&G letter states that the closure will not help the population because “most of the sheep population range is outside the proposed area.” Hunters, therefore, could move into other areas where harvest is still allowed.
The closures apply to federal public lands west of the Sagavanirktok River, most of which are within the Dalton Corridor, as well as areas of the Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve and the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
These closures will remain in effect for the next two harvest seasons: 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. This means that the closure will be in effect at least until June 30, 2024, at which point the board will assess the regulation and determine whether or not it is still necessary.
The Federal Subsistence Board, as the decision making body for the Federal Subsistence Management Program, manages fish and wildlife for subsistence users on federal public lands and waters in Alaska. The FSB is comprised of regional directors from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs and U.S. Forest Service — as well as three appointed members of the public.
