Dall sheep

R.A. Dillon

The Federal Subsistence Board last week closed Dall sheep hunting on federal lands in the Central Brooks Range for the next two years. The FSB voted unanimously to close Game Management Units 24A and 26B during a work session on July 26 due to declining Dall sheep populations in the Dalton Highway Corridor Management Area.

The decision to restrict hunting in the Central Brooks Range was based on input from federally qualified subsistence users in the area, despite opposition from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and hunting groups such as the Safari Club.

