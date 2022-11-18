The Biden administration will decide in late 2023 whether to allow a 211-mile road to be built to mine for copper, silver, gold, lead and zinc north of Fairbanks, according to a Tuesday filing in U.S. District Court.
The state of Alaska wants to connect the Ambler Mining District in Northwest Alaska with the Dalton Highway and Fairbanks.
The Ambler Road would cut through traditional caribou habitats, several streams and rivers, and part of Gates of the Arctic National Park. It has drawn criticism from tribal and conservation groups.
The longstanding project is on hold pending federal review. The road would cross over federal lands, and construction requires approval from the Bureau of Land Management.
The road has been through a four-year review process, which is being revisited to give more consideration to subsistence hunting and fishing.
Members of Alaska’s congressional delegation are trying to press the government to act faster. A Nov. 3 letter to U.S. Secretary Deb Haaland, of the Interior Department, is signed by Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan.
The Ambler Mining District “has been characterized as one of the largest undeveloped copper-zinc mineral belts in the world” with the minerals necessary for building renewable energy infrastructure and “crucial to most modern defense systems,” the letter reads.
“As you know, Congress first recognized the importance of the Project in 1980 when it passed the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act (ANILCA) and designated the project for expedited treatment and guaranteed a right-of-way across certain federal lands,” the senators wrote.
The road project is anticipated to pave the way for thousands of jobs and $300 million annually in wages.
The question of how long the BLM would spend on this latest environmental review was answered in a routine court update signed by Todd Kim, assistant attorney general with the Department of Justice Environment and Natural Resources Division. He said that a draft supplemental environmental impact statement will be published sometime in the spring.
A final SEIS, with consultation from Alaska Native tribes and corporations, and a Record of Decision for the Ambler Road project is anticipated to come out in the fourth quarter of next year, according to the filing.
“As always, such preliminary determinations can be subject to realignment of agency priorities and reallocation of agency staffing and resources, often due to external events beyond the control of BLM or the Department of the Interior,” the court filing reads.
The most recent public comment period about the Ambler Road closed earlier this month. The BLM was seeking comment from the public about the scope of the forthcoming supplemental environmental impact statement.
The supplemental statement “will address identified deficiencies in its analysis of subsistence impacts and consultation with tribes pursuant to section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, and to ensure compliance with applicable law including the National Environmental Policy Act, the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, NHPA, and the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act,” a BLM notice reads.
