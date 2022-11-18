Ambler opposition

News-Miner

A spray-painted statement opposing the proposed Ambler Road mars the Dalton Highway sign.

 Alena Naiden/News-Miner

The Biden administration will decide in late 2023 whether to allow a 211-mile road to be built to mine for copper, silver, gold, lead and zinc north of Fairbanks, according to a Tuesday filing in U.S. District Court.

The state of Alaska wants to connect the Ambler Mining District in Northwest Alaska with the Dalton Highway and Fairbanks.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.