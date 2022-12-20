DOJ

Alaska is sorely lacking in community-based mental health services for children and spends too much money confining them far from home, causing some to become institutionalized, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Alaska children are being unnecessarily sent as far away as Missouri and Texas, where they live in locked units with other children with behavioral health issues, according to the Department of Justice.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.