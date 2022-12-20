Alaska is sorely lacking in community-based mental health services for children and spends too much money confining them far from home, causing some to become institutionalized, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Alaska children are being unnecessarily sent as far away as Missouri and Texas, where they live in locked units with other children with behavioral health issues, according to the Department of Justice.
“For months and even years, they live apart from their families, friends, schools and culture,” the report reads. “Some children are discharged home without adequate community supports, leading to further admissions to these congregate facilities.”
The findings were announced last week on the federal justice department website.
While the report is new, the problem is not. A similar probe in 2009 found that children in Alaska are getting caught in a cycle of institutionalization. The federal government is now threatening to take “appropriate action, including initiating a lawsuit” if the state fails to resolve the problem, the latest report reads.
The justice department concludes that “Alaska’s system of care is heavily reliant on institutions and that key community-based services and supports needed to serve children with behavioral health disabilities in family homes, such as home-based family treatment, crisis services and therapeutic treatment home services, are often unavailable.”
Investigators conducted interviews, including with families of children receiving state-funded behavioral health services, toured facilities and combed over thousands of documents.
They found that the situation is particularly dire for children in rural Alaska.
Alaska Native children and children diagnosed with both a behavioral health disability and an intellectual or developmental disability are particularly vulnerable to out-of-home placements, the report reads.
The trauma is compounded for Alaska Native children, who were historically taken from their communities and sent to boarding schools, and who lose their sense of identity after spending extended periods of time in institutions, according to the report.
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ said in a statement that the federal agency will be working with the state of Alaska to “prevent the unnecessary institutionalization of children.”
In a statement, the Alaska Department of Health responded that improvements to mental health services for children are on-going.
Alaska has been approved by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services to test new approaches for expanding access to behavioral health services, the statement reads.
Additionally, state lawmakers passed a bill last year that “provides a structure for Alaska to stand up 23-hour crisis stabilization centers and crisis residential centers for stays of up to 7 days, while enhancing protections for patient rights,” the statement reads.
The justice department’s Civil Rights Division opened the investigation in late 2020.
Investigators analyzed mental health services provided between 2016 and 2021, with a focus on 2019 and 2020, and found that the state’s Medicaid system paid far more to institutionalize children than was paid for community-based services.
“In 2020, through its Medicaid program, the state paid over $56 million to treat children in psychiatric hospitals and an additional $14.5 million for acute psychiatric care for children in general hospitals,” the report reads. “By comparison, Alaska’s paid Medicaid claims for all community-based behavioral health services for children in 2020 — excluding services provided in residential settings —totaled under $32 million.”
The DOJ found that admissions declined at congregate facilities in recent years, with the Covid-19 pandemic, but children stayed for longer periods in part because of the lack of mental health services in their home communities.
At least 150 children were sent away in the time period from July of 2018 to February of 2021, according to the report.
One child, a girl from Bethel who was not named, had been put in congregate settings almost continuously for over four years starting at age 12 when she was exhibiting aggression toward younger siblings.
“Our clinical expert found that she very likely could have been served in her own home, despite these symptoms, if she had received appropriate community-based services, such as intensive case management, available in theory through the state’s Medicaid program,” the report reads. “Instead, she remained at North Star [the largest psychiatric hospital for children, based in Anchorage] for three weeks, only to return to the facility later that year for a five-week stay.
“After the second stay, rather than going home to her grandmother, she was transferred to the Alpine Academy, North Star’s PRTF (psychiatric residential treatment facility) for adolescent girls, where she stayed for 18 months. She returned to North Star Hospital in 2019 and again in 2020, culminating in another placement to the Alpine Academy PRTF that was ongoing at the time of our review. Now approaching 18 years old, she appears to be more accustomed to life in an institution than at home.”
Another child, a boy from the Northwest Arctic, stabbed himself in the leg after learning that he was being sent to an out-of-state treatment facility, according to the report. He struggled in his home community, wound up in a juvenile justice facility and eventually went into the foster care system.
Another family told investigators that a son feels like a stranger around his family after living in institutions for years.
In yet another case, an 11-year-old was sent back to Texas for in-patient treatment after “the child’s earlier discharge to his family was unsuccessful because he did not receive ‘necessary supports,’” the report reads.
The justice department found no instance, between 2016 and 2020, when a referral to an out-of-state treatment facility was denied.
The report states that each month about 130 youth reside in foster care or inpatient psychiatric treatment because of a shortage of community-based mental health services and therapeutic foster care placements.