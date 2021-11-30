A new federal report on oil and gas leasing on federal lands faults the program for failing to provide a fair return to taxpayers, inadequately accounting for environmental harms, and excluding stakeholder communities from decisions on how to use public lands and waters.
Released last week, the Interior Department report describes the current federal oil and gas leasing and permit program as outdated. It notes that federal royalty rates have not been raised for a century.
“States with leading oil and gas production apply royalty rates on state lands that are significantly higher than those assessed on federal lands,” the 15-page report concludes. Minimum bids and rents also have stayed unchanged for 30 years.
“These antiquated approaches hurt not only the federal taxpayer but also state budgets because states receive a significant share of federal oil and gas revenues,” the report concludes.
The report primarily focuses on fiscal recommendations for updating leasing and remediation requirements for the oil and gas program on federal lands, but it also makes broad recommendations in other areas, including environmental protections
The report concludes that “the nation’s energy needs and the mix of resources available on domestic and global energy markets have materially changed, while the statutes and policies underpinning the nation’s oil and gas program have remained largely static.”
Murkowski: ‘Pre-ordained conclusions’
On Monday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski slammed the report’s recommendations as costly and unnecessary, predicting that the proposed changes would yield lower production, higher prices and more imports, if they become effective.
“This report is exactly what we thought it would be: a series of preordained conclusions that are designed to end federal oil and gas production,” Murkowski said. “President Biden campaigned on that, and his administration is now advancing what amounts to a death-by-a-thousand-cuts strategy to achieve it.”
But Interior Secretary Deb Haaland lauded the report for recommendations that help to ensure public lands and waters are responsibly managed.
“Our nation faces a profound climate crisis that is impacting every American. The Interior Department has an obligation to responsibly manage our public lands and waters — providing a fair return to the taxpayer and mitigating worsening climate impacts – while staying steadfast in the pursuit of environmental justice,” Haaland said.
“This review outlines significant deficiencies in the federal oil and gas programs, and identifies important and urgent fiscal and programmatic reforms that will benefit the American people,” Haaland said.
A call for ‘overdue’ reforms
The report urges modernizing federal land management and implementing an “overdue reform agenda” to address biodiversity loss, tackle climate change and deploy clean energy technologies to harness offshore wind in public waters as well as sequester carbon on public lands.
It also recommends giving tribal communities and other impacted stakeholders a greater say in the decision process for federal oil and gas leases and permits.
The report also recommends new restrictions on federal lands in areas where there is recreation, conservation efforts, habitat protections and historical and/or cultural resources.
The report discusses prior studies by the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) that identified vulnerabilities to “waste, fraud and mismanagement” within the current federal gas and oil leasing program.
The GAO has gas and oil leasing on its high-risk list of federal programs that need to be updated.
“As far back as 1989, GAO noted that the Bureau of Land Management “is not exercising balanced stewardship over the public lands. In 1990, GAO observed that [the bureau] would approve some drilling permits without first completing the environmental studies. This administration has taken action to stop that practice,” the report states.
‘Significant surplus’ of leases, permits
Onshore oil and gas production represents 7% of oil and 8% of natural gas produced in the United States, including in Alaska.
The Bureau of Land Management, which is within the Interior Department, manages 37,496 federal oil and gas leases spanning 26 million acres and 96,000 wells.
But a little more than half the acres are non producing, according to the report, which notes that there also are a “substantial number of unused permits to drill onshore.”
“The industry suggests that the significant surplus of leases and permits is necessary for a successful business model, but this speculative approach contributes to unbalanced land management,” the report states.
“When land is under contract for potential oil and gas activity, the shared public lands cannot be managed for other purposes, such as conservation or recreation,” the report concludes.
The “stewardship mission” of the Interior Department also is emphasized, as well as a mandate for stakeholder feedback that sometimes is overlooked.
“Practices such as allowing anonymous lease nominations and recent efforts to restrict or eliminate public notice and comment periods can leave local community voices — including, in particular, tribal voices — out of leasing and permitting processes,” the report concludes.
“The Department of Interior should undertake meaningful tribal consultations and solicit public input more generally regarding its leasing and permitting processes.”
Murkowski criticizes recommendations
Murkowski faulted the report’s recommendations for failing to “maximize returns for taxpayers or even reduce emissions.” She said the policies will hurt oil production in energy-producing states like Alaska.
“Federal oil and gas production has fallen as a percentage of the U.S. total in recent years, while production on state and private lands has grown dramatically,” Murkowski said.
“Making the federal program less attractive than it already is will not reverse that dynamic. Nor will higher royalties, higher rental rates, the elimination of royalty relief, making fewer acres available for lease, or similar policies do anything to increase domestic energy security or lower energy prices,” Murkowski said.
The Interior Department said it will continue to reach out to stakeholders about the report, including state and local governments, tribes, conservation groups and industry and labor.