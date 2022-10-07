The decline of salmon in the Yukon River is the subject of a meeting today with federal officials at the Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall in Fairbanks.
The in-person and virtual meeting starts at 1 p.m. and will involve officials from the U.S. Department of the Interior and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game issued an update on the 2022 Yukon River Salmon Fall Fishery on Tuesday.
“The Yukon River fall chum salmon run is projecting to be the third lowest on record (1974–2021), while the coho salmon run is projecting to be the second lowest (1995–2021),” the report reads. “The fall chum salmon run is projected to be 240,000 fish compared to a historical run size of 1 million fish. The coho salmon run is projected to be near 100,000 fish compared to a historical run size of 234,000 fish.”
The federal agencies are looking for input from subsistence fishermen about restoring and protecting the Yukon River fishery. Impacts of bycatch and climate change will be discussed.
Federal officials reportedly want to know how the process for federal fisheries disaster declarations can be improved with respect to Alaska Native subsistence needs.
The 2020 and 2021 Yukon River salmon fisheries were both declared a federal disaster.
Officials with the Tanana Chiefs Conference purchased 70,000 pounds of sockeye salmon from Copper River Seafoods to distribute to Yukon River villages in recent weeks. Some tribes have also purchased salmon.
