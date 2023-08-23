Online

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a nearly $100 million investment to connect rural Alaskans with high-speed Internet on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

 Adam Gault/Metro Creative

The funding is part of $667 million in grants and loans provided by the USDA through the Biden-Harris administration’s ReConnect Program to connect rural residents and business owners in 22 states and the Marshall Islands to reliable, high-speed Internet.

