The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a nearly $100 million investment to connect rural Alaskans with high-speed Internet Tuesday morning.
The funding is part of $667 million in grants and loans provided by the USDA through the Biden-Harris administration’s ReConnect Program to connect rural residents and business owners in 22 states and the Marshall Islands to reliable, high-speed Internet.
Bush-Tell Inc. will use a $29.9 million ReConnect grant to connect 697 people, 38 businesses, and seven educational facilities to Internet in the Yukon-Koyukuk Delta.
Unicom Inc. will use a $35 million ReConnect grant to connect 1,472 people, 22 businesses, and two educational facilities to Internet in the Kusilvak Census Area. Cordova Telephone Cooperative Inc. will use a $34.9 million ReConnect grant to connect 28 people, eight businesses, and one educational facility to Internet in the Hoonah-Angoon Census Area.
In a presser Tuesday, Congresswoman Mary Peltola said that it’s important to celebrate this as a big win for Alaska and for areas of Alaska that are underserved by Internet.
“A one size fits all approach doesn’t work in Alaska,” Peltola said. “We are so fortunate to have this administration that understands the challenges of weather, terrain, distance, and believes that we can work through these and overcome these and find solutions to these huge challenges.”
Peltola said that broadband Internet creates more educational opportunities.
This allows residents to start more businesses.
It also provides easier access to government services and health care.
“For me, every dollar is well spent if we’re making sure people have access to the government that is supposed to represent them,” Peltola said. She said that since she’s been home, she’s used the Internet to search simple things like when the moose hunt starts, when subsistence fishing starts, when holiday breaks are, when the tide comes in, and information provided by government agencies. “If you choose to live in Sleetmute you should have the same opportunity as people in Anchorage,” Peltola said.
She said that the funding is a personal commitment that the government won’t leave rural Alaskans out of the modern age.
Senior Advisor to the President and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu said that the funding is an example of how important Alaska is to President Biden.
“You can’t participate in the modern economy if you don’t have access to knowledge,” Landrieu said. Landrieu said that President Biden’s mission is to provide Internet access to everyone in the U.S.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.