U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason returned a final decision on June 26 affirming that ConocoPhillips Alaska can keep oil well data for the Willow project on the North Slope private.
The federal judge’s ruling backs a previous opinion issued in March siding with the oil and gas company’s argument that a state law doesn’t apply to the Willow project, which resides inside the federal National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
ConocoPhillips lodged a civil lawsuit in 2022 in a bid to prevent the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (the state’s oil and gas regulatory agency) from releasing 2018 data on five NPR-A discovery wells.
Alaska requires oil and gas companies to release the data after two years, with the hope that it would spur additional discovery and development activity in the state.
Gleason’s March opinion disagreed, citing that federal laws applied in the Willow project’s case, which allows oil and gas companies to keep their data private for 10 years. That confidentiality clause can be extended or renewed.
ConocoPhillips Alaska had argued that its well data contains “trade secrets, holds substantial economic value to CPAI and provides CPAI with a significant competitive advantage over its competitors that would be lost should the data be publicly disclosed,” according to Gleason’s March opinion.
Gleason also fell back on the history of the federal oil reserve and and noted that ConocoPhillips provided the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission with its well data in accordance with state oversight laws.
ConocoPhillips spokesperson Rebecca Boys in a statement said the company was happy with the decision.
“ConocoPhillips Alaska is pleased with the court’s decision that our proprietary well data obtained on federal lands in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska are entitled to confidential treatment,” Boys said.
The Alaska Department of Law is still evaluating the next steps in any decision to appeal the ruling.
The Willow project has become a controversial topic as President Joe Biden greenlighted the project in March. Several environmental groups have sued the federal government to stop any form of development and have called a “carbon bomb” citing a federal analysis the project could release as much as 9.2 million tons of carbon dioxide a year.
A few Alaska Native organizations, along with the village of Nuiqust, also oppose it, citing that it would negatively impact subsistence and cultural lifestyles and impact caribou herd migrations.
The project has wide industry and business support, as well the Alaska Legislature, governor’s office and Alaska’s congressional delegation.
The Bureau of Land Management estimates the $8 billion project could produce up to 576 million barrels of oil over 30 years. ConocoPhillips said the project could generate between $8 billion and $17 billion in revenue for federal, state and local governments.
