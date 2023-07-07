U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason returned a final decision on June 26 affirming that ConocoPhillips Alaska can keep oil well data for the Willow project on the North Slope private.

The federal judge’s ruling backs a previous opinion issued in March siding with the oil and gas company’s argument that a state law doesn’t apply to the Willow project, which resides inside the federal National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.