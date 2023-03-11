ConocoPhillips Willow Project

An aerial view of a ConocoPhillips oil exploration pad at its Willow prospect during the 2018 winter season.

A federal judge ruled Wednesday in favor of ConocoPhillips by blocking the release of exploration data from five wells drilled in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve (NPR-A) as part of the Willow Project.

U.S. District Court Judge Shannon Wilson’s decision overrides a state law that requires oil and gas companies to make their data available to the public after two years. The law was intended to encourage North Slope oil and gas development.

