A federal judge ruled Wednesday in favor of ConocoPhillips by blocking the release of exploration data from five wells drilled in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve (NPR-A) as part of the Willow Project.
U.S. District Court Judge Shannon Wilson’s decision overrides a state law that requires oil and gas companies to make their data available to the public after two years. The law was intended to encourage North Slope oil and gas development.
Gleason wrote in her summary judgment that ConocoPhillips drilled its five wells under federal leases with the Bureau of Land Management. Release of exploration data should follow federal guidelines — after the leases expire — rather than state mandates.
She also agreed with an assessment the release would incentivize other companies to wait out the competition instead of conducting their own exploratory processes.
“Less exploration of the NPR-A is the opposite of Congress’s objective … which was to promote the expeditious private exploration of this federal land,“ Gleason wrote. “Congress recognized the need to protect the confidentiality of Well Data in order to promote that goal.”
ConocoPhillips filed its lawsuit last year against the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission after being denied a request to extend its reporting requirements.
The original complaint noted the five wells were drilled in 2018. ConocoPhillips also argued it spent millions of dollars, would lose its competitive edge if the data were released and that the data contained propriety information.
The Willow Project continues to be reviewed by the U.S. Department of the Interior, but the White House is expected to make a decision in the immediate future.
The project has drawn sharp criticism from environmental groups and the Native Village of Nuiqsut, but garnered the support of the state legislature, Alaska’s congressional delegation, the North Slope Borough, among other groups and entities.
If approved, Willow’s peak production would be up to 180,000 barrels of crude oil a day. The state expects the project to generate between $5 billion and $9 billion in tax revenue over its lifetime. North Slope communities would benefit from billions more in direct federal government payments.
