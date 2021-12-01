Judge Matthew T. Schelp of the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Missouri halted enforcement Monday of the Biden administration’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for most health care workers. Under the preliminary ruling, the mandate will be blocked in Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Judge Matthew Schelp of the Eastern District of Missouri ruled that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) does not have the authority to mandate vaccines for health care workers in 10 states that brought a joint lawsuit against the federal government in early November.
The mandate required eligible employees, volunteers and third-party contractors working at certified Medicare and Medicaid facilities to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus prior to Jan. 4, 2022, in order to qualify for government funding. The agency estimated 10.3 million Americans would be subject to the requirement, according to the Alaska Department of Law.
Under the preliminary ruling, the mandate will be blocked in Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming while litigation continues.
“Truly, the impact of this mandate reaches far beyond Covid,” Judge Schelp wrote in his 32-page order. “CMS seeks to overtake an area of traditional state authority by imposing an unprecedented demand to federally dictate the private medical decisions of millions of Americans.”
Schelp said the vaccine requirement would impose a burden “on the ability of healthcare facilities to provide proper care, and thus, save lives,” particularly in rural communities, the ruling said.
“The federal government’s strong-arm tactics could have severe impacts on our already stretched health care system, especially in rural Alaska,” said Attorney General Treg Taylor. “This kind of overreach into the personal, medical freedoms of the people of Alaska couldn’t go unchallenged.”
Gov. Mike Dunleavy applauded Schelp’s decision to block the mandate, which will likely be challenged by the Biden administration.
“Millions of Americans are welcoming the federal court’s decision to pause an unconstitutional action by the Biden Administration that is really the definition of federal overreach,” Dunleavy wrote. “My administration will continue to fight for the right of all Alaskans to make their own choices about medical care without unnecessary intrusion from the government.”
Across the state, 55% of residents are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.