Austin, Texas - A Fairbanks resident originally from Texas who was arrested in Fairbanks by the FBI on Nov. 30, 2021, received a sentence of 15 years in prison for producing a child sexual exploitation video.

In addition to the sentence, a federal court in Austin, Texas, required Thomas Owen Norvell, 38, to face an additional 15 years of supervised release after he serves his time. Court records show that Norvell has a prior conviction for cruelty to animals.