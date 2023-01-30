Austin, Texas - A Fairbanks resident originally from Texas who was arrested in Fairbanks by the FBI on Nov. 30, 2021, received a sentence of 15 years in prison for producing a child sexual exploitation video.
In addition to the sentence, a federal court in Austin, Texas, required Thomas Owen Norvell, 38, to face an additional 15 years of supervised release after he serves his time. Court records show that Norvell has a prior conviction for cruelty to animals.
According to a release from the Department of Justice's U.S. Attorney's office, Norvell was accused of coercing a minor to use a cell phone to record an explicit video. A relative of the child tipped off authorities to the existence of the tape. The child also cooperated with the FBI in the investigation.
"It took a lot of courage for the victim in this case to speak up and for their relative to report the abuse that had taken place," said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. "I commend our law enforcement partners here in Texas and in Alaska for investigating and arresting this predator, leading to this lengthy sentence."
Norvell, originally from Lakeview, Texas, pleaded guilty in October, 2022.