The FBI is looking for more victims — potentially hundreds — in connection with an elaborate checking-cashing swindle from 2017-2021 involving two Fairbanks men.
Jared Wilkes Post, a.k.a. “Haitian.cowboy,” 25, and Levi Dylan Skulstad, or “Levi Cashino,” 26, face 31 federal charges in U.S. District Court in Fairbanks.
The two men, along with unknown accomplices, are accused of stealing at least $500,000 from individuals and financial institutions by stealing checks and banking information, fooling people into making fraudulent deposits and then quickly transferring cash from the victims’ bank accounts before anyone realizes it’s a con.
They called it “popping checks” and they targeted vulnerable people, finding them on Instagram, Facebook or other social media platforms, convincing them to provide bank account numbers and online banking login information, according to a 21-page indictment signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan D. Tansey.
The victims thought they would receive a portion of the deposited check. The U.S. Department of Justice is asking anyone who believes they may be a victim in the schemes to contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441.
“The government estimates hundreds of potential victims, many of which are not identifiable or knowable by the government,” reads a Sept. 1 court filing by Tansey.
The men were indicted in June following an investigation that involved the FBI, Alaska State Troopers, the Fairbanks Police Department, the Anchorage Police Department and authorities in Arizona and Vancouver, Washington.
The suspects referred to their victims as “plays,” according to court documents.
“Once the check posted in the ‘Play’s’ account, Post or Skulstad logged in via the ‘Play’s’ remote banking app and withdrew or transferred the funds electronically or directed the ‘Play’ to transfer the funds to one of them via a cash app or Western Union,” reads a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
When the financial institutions determined that the checks were fraudulent, they reversed the deposit, causing the victims bank account to be overdrawn. Victims and the financial institutions suffered the losses while authorities say Post and Skulstad split the proceeds.
Sometimes the suspects would meet their victim at the bank in person and have them cash the check, according to court records.
“On occasion, Post and Skulstad would cash fraudulent checks themselves at the bank,” read the charging documents. “Post and Skulstad sought to conceal the illegal scheme, including by depositing fraudulent or stolen checks into third party bank accounts (the ‘Plays’ accounts) in amounts below $10,000 to avoid federal transaction reporting requirements.”
Encounters involving at least eight victims are described in the indictment, which includes excerpts of communication between Post and Skulstad.
For example, on or about Dec. 25, 2019, Post requested that Skulstad deposit two fraudulent checks into victims’ bank accounts.
Skulstad agreed, writing, “I’ll do your accounts ... I literally been eating off the same checks the man has been out of town and I guess hasn’t canceled them lmfaoo. They keep getting approved....”
Post replied, “bro I just want my cut. And you do owe me.”
Checks were stolen from mail boxes and vehicles in order to get individual’s private information, according to court documents.
Other aliases or screens names reportedly used by Post include “JMFP Inc., Chris_Taylor68, and Jaredpost32.” Skulstad reportedly sometimes used the moniker “youngcashino.”
The men are charged with bank fraud; wire fraud; conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud; aggravated identity theft; money laundering; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
If convicted, they face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a mandatory sentence of two years for each count of aggravated identity theft, according to the Department of Justice.
Multiple financial institutions were reportedly defrauded to include Mt. McKinley Bank, U.S. Bank, Santander Bank, KeyBank, Citibank, Wells Fargo Bank, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union and MAC Federal Credit Union, according to court records.