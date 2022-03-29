Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
More than 1,700 suspected cyber crimes were reported in the state during 2021 — a 17.9% annual decrease from the previous year, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Complaint Center’s Report. The FBI released its stats on online crimes Monday.
The annual report showed that the most common cyber crimes reported in Alaska were government impersonation scams, extortion and phishing — where cybercriminals pose as legitimate institutions to obtain sensitive information, such as login credentials or credit card numbers.
Cyber crime is defined by the FBI as a crime that involves a computer and a network. The agency is the lead investigative organization for criminal violations of federal civil rights statutes, which includes cyber crimes and intrusions.
According to the report, internet crimes disproportionately affected Alaska’s senior population in 2021, with residents over 60 accounting for more than 30% of victims statewide. Last year, crime victims across the state lost the most money to investment, romance and email account compromise scams.
Nationwide, 847,376 Americans were targeted in suspected internet crime — a 7% increase from 2020 — and reported losses exceeded $6.9 billion last year.
The annual Internet Crime Report provides information about the offenses, victims and locations of cyber crimes. Alaska ranked 46th in the nation for the 2021 reported occurrences of internet crime per state.
Individuals who have information about or believe they are a victim of a cyber crime should immediately report suspected criminal activity to the IC3 at ic3.gov. Online tips can be submitted to the agency at tips.fbi.gov.
“The Internet Complaint Center gives the public a reliable and convenient mechanism to report suspected internet crime to the FBI,” a press release from the FBI’s Anchorage Field Office read. “By reporting internet crime, victims are not only alerting law enforcement to the activity, but also aiding in the overall fight against cybercrime.”