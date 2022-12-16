An early morning vehicle collision on the Parks Highway north of Talkeetna killed one person and shut down traffic in both directions after the incident caused a fuel spill, according to a Alaska State Trooper dispatch.
Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene after reports of a 1:30 a.m. collision involving two commercial vehicles at Mile 133 on the Parks.
A preliminary investigation determined an empty methane tanker heading southbound collided with a northbound fuel tanker, the dispatch states.
The fuel tanker driver, 67-year-old Talkeetna resident David Hope, was declared dead at the scene. The methane truck driver was uninjured.
The resulting collision caused a “significant amount” of fuel to spill on the roadway. The Alaska Department of Conversation is working with the involved companies to conduct clean-up efforts.