The Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning technical committee recommended postponing construction of an already-delayed project due to an increased construction cost for the Cushman Street bridge rehabilitation project this summer.
The $1.73 million Chena Riverwalk construction project was pushed to 2023 and will now be deferred to 2024, pending final approval from the FAST Planning policy board, which meets Feb. 23 at noon.
The project calls for building a 3,200-foot long, 10-foot wide multi-use path on the north side of the Chena River from the existing pedestrian bridge.
Now the funding is anticipated to be diverted to the Cushman Street bridge project after those costs came in $1.37 million higher than expected, according to FAST Executive Director Jackson Fox.
Other options being considered include delaying a $1.65 million construction project for 5th Avenue to 2024, postponing construction of the $4.57 million Yankovich/Miller Hill project to 2024 or deferring the final design of Minnie Street improvements to 2024.
Delaying the 5th Avenue and Minnie Street projects “aren’t likely to be popular with the technical committee or policy board, but are options,” Fox said.
Resident Alex Gagne-Hawes, during public comment, called the Yankovich/Miller Hill project the obvious choice for postponement and said the riverwalk has waited long enough.
“Looking at it on the map, it’s basically a dead-end road,” Hawes said of the Yankovich/Miller Hill project. “I would encourage you to build things you promised to build for two decades or more.”
The Chena Riverwalk project has been planned for 35 years in one form or another. It has only been under FAST Planning’s umbrella since 2017.
FAST Planning committee member Judy Chapman supported delaying the Chena Riverwalk project by a year. Committee member and Fairbanks city engineer Bob Pristash agreed.
“There still needs to be a lot of work done with the elevated structure portion across a flood plain,” Pristash said. “We need time to finish the design.”
Delaying the Minnie Street project design, he added, “would have a snowball effect because we would have to drop the design and pick it back up again.”