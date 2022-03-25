Family members of five Alaska Native people who are missing from the Fairbanks area spoke about their relatives during a Fairbanks Native Association rally on Thursday. FNA held the rally in remembrance of the missing and to keep the problem of Missing and Murdered Indigenous peoples on the public’s radar. Just days before the gathering, another Indigenous man — 26 year old Anthony Solomon — disappeared Sunday from Ester.
Along with speeches from family members, the event involved statements from FNA’s Steve Ginnis and Justice Director Shirley Lee, Fairbanks City Mayor Jim Matherly, District Attorney Joseph Dallaire, and representatives from the Fairbanks Police Department and the Alaska State Troopers.
FNA held a similar rally in December, and Ginnis noted that, while the events may seem repetitive, the gatherings are important reminders that people are still missing and families continue to lack closure. “Our whole effort here is to keep these cases in the public awareness ... keeping [their] focus on it,” Ginnis said. According to Matherly, rallies provide a “crucial” reminder. “It gave us a chance to bring our minds back to these missing family members,” he said.
Additionally, the gatherings provide a space for family members to speak and be heard, both by others in similar situations and by law enforcement officials. “I know frustration sets in ... I know sometimes you feel like you’re alone in this,” Ginnis said to relatives. The hope is that the rallies will help to “lift up” suffering families, he explained.
Lee asked family members to speak about the kinds of people their missing relatives were. “When we look at those missing persons bulletins, they’re pretty cut and dry,” Lee explained. While facts such as height and weight are helpful, “those bulletins don’t give us a true sense of the individual.”
One by one, relatives of Frank Minano, Debbie Nictune, Doren Sanford, Willis Derendoff and Solomon spoke about their family members. Nictune, who disappeared in August 2020, was remembered as being shy and quiet, but also headstrong. Minano’s cousins remembered him as an avid hunter and gatherer, as well as a hero who earned medals during the Vietnam War. “He was kind, giving and never, never judged,” or complained, his cousin Babes Hudson Lord said of Minano, who also went missing in August 2020.
Sanford, who disappeared while looking for his dog in August 2020, was adventurous and loved the outdoors. Known for his “off the wall” jokes and sayings, he was someone who made friends easily, his cousin said.
Gladys Derrendoff remembered her son as a musician who left work to return to Extended Stay Hotels in November 2020 but who was never heard from again. Derrendoff, who is from Huslia, has been in Fairbanks looking for her son for over a year.
One of Solomon’s brothers also spoke briefly. Solomon was reported missing on Tuesday, March 22, but last seen walking in Ester on Sunday, March 20. Solomon was wearing a green sweater, blue pants, and zip-up boots. Solomon is 5’10” and has black hair.
The rally ended with a call for continued collaboration. Lee noted that working with law enforcement is “not what we’re used to” and people — particularly Indigenous people — sometimes feel that officials did not respond quickly enough. FPD Deputy Chief Richard Sweet echoed this statement, explaining that FPD is working to create trust within the Alaska Native community. “We want to reach our hand out ... and repair any relationship we may not have,” Sweet explained.
Through rallies such as the one held yesterday, Lee believes that the Indigenous community is strengthening relationships with FPD and troopers. Similarly, law enforcement emphasized that their work is not possible without help from the public. As Ginnis put it, “It’s going to take all of us working together to bring resolution to these families.”
FNA plans to hold a rally roughly every three months, with the next one being in June. “We want to remind the people who know something that we’re not forgetting,” said Lee. Ginnis added that “We will keep holding these rallies as long as they are needed.”
Anyone with information regarding Solomon or any of the other missing persons is encouraged to contact the Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100 or to submit an anonymous tip online at www.tip411.com/alerts/82002.