A perk of Halloween falling on a Sunday is that people have the entire weekend to celebrate. In Fairbanks, spooky season festivities began as early as Thursday, with events running through today.
Many Fairbanksans were pleased that temperatures this weekend were in the 40s, about 20 degrees warmer than normal, making outdoor activities pleasant. And, since so many events were cancelled due to Covid-19 last year, people were even more eager to get out and enjoy the weather and Halloween gatherings in 2021.
“I’m just getting out,” said Cindy Lester, who was at the Creepy Critters costume contest with her Maltese. She was looking for an opportunity to celebrate Halloween and decided on the event at Creamer’s Field. “It’s pretty warm out today, so I thought ‘Why not?’,” Lester added.
This was Lester’s first time at the competition, which was a costume contest for both people and their pets. As an added benefit, “She gets to come along too,” Lester said of her dog, who was dressed as a dragon.
“We’re just happy that there’s an event that we can take our dogs to for Halloween,” said Ashley Carrick, who was there with her two beagles. Mathew Carrick added that, since they don’t have kids, they were happy to have an opportunity to incorporate their pets into their costume. Their costume theme was the sorcerer’s apprentice from “Fantasia,” and the quartet ended up taking home the prize for Best Group Costume.
Halloween Town in Pioneer Park is the big event this weekend. The two-day festivity features food trucks, train rides, face painting, fortune tellers, costume contests and more. On Saturday, lines of trick or treaters stretched around the park, as costumed children eagerly picked up candy from the many stations or waited to board the train.
“We’re just grateful that the weather turned out,” Tawni Creed said. “The costumes are fantastic,” added Michael MacArthur, as the pair watched the costume contest at Halloween Town. Creed said they were excited to get the family together to enjoy the day and watch the competitions.
Creed was dressed as Buzz Lightyear and MacArthur was Woody from “Toy Story.” Creed said she spent eight hours cutting out and panting the wings for her costume. They ultimately did not win, but, Creed said, “That’s ok, we just wanted the kids to have fun.”
Other Saturday activities included a haunted house at the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, a scavenger hunt at the Museum of the North (which is still going on today), and a children’s Halloween party at the VFW.
To compensate for Halloween candy consumption, Running Club North held a Halloween Family Fun Run; participants could choose to run either 2 kilometers or 10 kilometers.
If you missed out on Saturday’s events or just want to keep celebrating, there are several more opportunities today.
These include the C3 Fall Festival at Community Covenant Church, Trunk or Treat at Shannon Park Baptist Church, a Halloween Spooky Skate at the Big Dipper, Howl & Growl (pet friendly trick or treating) at Mt. McKinley Animal Hospital, and Halloween Spooktacular — an arrangement of Halloween songs performed by the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra — at C.W. Davis Concert Hall at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Outside of Fairbanks, the North Pole Police Department is hosting a Drive-Thru Trick or Treat and in Healy there will be a Trunk or Treat at the Tri-Valley Community Center.