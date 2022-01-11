Holiday snowstorms didn’t stop Fairbanks families from donating used hockey gear to kids in Kaktovik.
Matt Irinaga and his wife, Paula Earp, organized the donations after Irinaga ran into an old acquaintance just before Christmas at Play It Again Sports, a used sporting goods store in Fairbanks. Irinaga was there getting skates sharpened for his own young hockey player.
“When I went back to the sharpening area, I noticed a man I immediately recognized but couldn’t place,” Irinaga said. “It was the same for him. I also noticed about 15 pairs of brand new skates in the queue to get sharpened. After a few minutes, we figured out where we knew each other from and it was from the village of Kaktovik.”
The man was Marty Connelly, the new owner of Waldo Arms, a hotel in Kaktovik.
“I’m buying a bunch of skates for the kids in Kaktovik so they have something do,” he told Irinaga.
The hotel, well known to far north travelers, is changing hands for the first time in 40 years. Connelly is developing an ice skating rink at the hotel and hoping to get kids interested in skating.
“He didn’t ask for help, but it inspired me to reach out to the hockey community and try to muster up anything for these kids,” Irinaga said.
He posted on Facebook: “If you have gear that you can’t trade at Play It Again, is old but functional and cluttering up your garage, please put it in a box and let me know and I will come fetch it and get it shipped to Kaktovik.”
Specifically, he asked for donations of skates, helmets, sticks, breeders, shin guards, gloves, jerseys, socks and pucks.
Irinaga and his wife then announced on Facebook they would be at the REI parking lot at certain times over the past week to collect gear donations. Snowstorms interfered with some of those times, but overall the response was wonderful, Earp said.
Despite stormy weather, hockey gear found its way to the two organizers, who are now working on getting it shipped to Kaktovik soon.
“This is really a heartwarming experience,” Earp said.
They are still collecting donations of gear before making the final shipment. Contact Paula Earp on her Facebook Page. Medium to small sizes and helmets are most needed, she said.