New leaders will be sworn in to serve on the Borough Assembly later this month but the balance of power — billed as liberals versus conservatives across social media — is not expected to change. The same for the school board, where two incumbents won reelection.
Generally speaking, voters in the Fairbanks North Star Borough chose candidates that stressed safety and maintaining government services over personal freedoms and tax cuts, according to political observers contacted Wednesday.
“It was a pretty resounding victory for people who make sense — who want to move forward in the community and are supportive of reasonable (Covid-19-related) restrictions,” said John Davies, who formerly served on the assembly and in the Alaska Legislature, representing West Fairbanks as a Democrat.
Davies thinks the virus and the debate about how the community should respond was a key issue in local political races, particularly races for the Board of Education.
Former Sen. John Coghill, who represented North Pole in the Legislature as a Republican, said he thinks candidate personalities got in the way of campaign messages.
“The message in conservatism is, in my view, a very good message, but sometimes the messengers get a little bit ahead of themselves,” Coghill said. “I think people got a little tired of it being about a fight and not about us being helped.”
Unofficial winners on the Borough Assembly are David Guttenberg, Savannah Fletcher and Kristan Kelly. If the election is certified on schedule on Oct. 28, the three will each begin their first term on Nov. 1. On the school board, Erin Morotti and Chrya Sanderson each won a second term.
A large number of absentee and questioned ballots — 2,151 — are pending and will be counted on Tuesday. The candidates who are behind would need to win a vast majority of those votes to win, which is unlikely.
Former Assemblyman and energy analyst Lance Roberts conceded the race for Assembly Seat G. His opponent, Kelly, a guidance counselor running for public office for the first time, earned 1,664 more votes than Roberts.
“It’s a difficult deal but you know the bottom line is that both sides fought really hard in this race,” Roberts said. “The other side had much more resources. But in the end, the voters made their choices and taxes will be going up in 2023.”
“I am still going to do what I do and let people know what is going on with the assembly,” Roberts said, “and I will still be testifying to the assembly on the issues and still be keeping people aware of what they are doing.”
Kelly said her first priority is to “seek community input on borough services and especially on the best use of the remaining $6.75 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds,” she wrote in a text message.
“I am inspired and humbled the Fairbanks area has elected me to represent them on the assembly,” she said, thanking friends, family and her campaign manager, Kate Ripley.
Businessman Kevin McKinley also conceded on Wednesday. He ran for Assembly Seat A against David Guttenberg, a former state legislator who won 1,253 more votes than McKinley.
“I have to figure out what I am going to do,” McKinley said. “Do I want to keep running?”
This was his third attempt at getting elected to public office in recent years.
“The people chose to go a different way and that’s their choice,” McKinley said. “You cannot take it personally.”
He was proud that the race involved very little criticism or blame and said he has a pretty good rapport with Guttenberg.
“I am happy that it wasn’t an exciting campaign — that it was a campaign about issues,” McKinley said.
Guttenberg thinks voters chose candidates with a “steady hand” and were turned off by some of the rhetoric coming from McKinley’s colleagues.
“Patricia Silva. She was extreme. Very extreme,” Guttenberg said of the candidate for Seat F who repeated unsubstantiated Qanon claims.
Silva, a life coach, is not conceding the race for F until absentee ballots are counted. Her opponent, Fletcher, has the biggest lead of 1,997 votes among the three assembly hopefuls who are ahead in votes.
“I want all of the votes to be counted,” Silva said.
She does not accept blame for the lackluster performance of conservative-leaning candidates this year and said she has been wrongly labeled a Qanon believer.
“I just follow truth, facts and history,” she said. “I know that that did hurt the race. It wasn’t me that did it. It was actually you. It was you and Dermot Cole.”
Cole is a writer, commentator and former News-Miner columnist who first reported Silva’s social media posts, including that President Joe Biden participates in human trafficking, sexually abuses children and sells children’s body parts. Silva denied the Covid-19 pandemic and claimed that tunnels under the White House contain human remains.
She did not scrub the posts from her Facebook account as was reported in the News-Miner on Aug. 30, she said.
“Facebook shut me down,” she said.
Silva plans to continue to stay engaged and “be helpful where I can,” she said.
Fletcher was reached in Seattle on Wednesday where she is getting ready to trade marriage vows on Saturday with Clay Venetis.
While Fletcher ran with a batch of candidates who stressed public health, no effort is currently underway among the assembly winners to institute new Covid-19 restrictions, such as mandatory masking or bans on large group gatherings, she said. Fletcher doesn’t think it would survive a veto from the borough mayor and said she doesn’t anticipate the assembly could muster the votes to override a veto.
“I just don’t think there is the will within the community for the borough to pass any new Covid-19 protocols at this stage, but I haven’t discussed it with others,” she said.
Morotti, a university administrator who won a second term on the Board of Education by 1,630 votes, characterized her race in a text message as intense with “threats, intimidation and misinformation.”
“These next three years are going to be tough,” Morotti wrote in the message to the News-Miner. “Covid is still here and worse than ever (please get vaccinated if you haven’t yet). We also have fiscal challenges, negotiations, and a new superintendent to hire. But with the leaders that our community elected today, I am confident that our community will come together and work hard for our next generation.”