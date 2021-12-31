Peggy Ferguson, a tour de force in the Fairbanks theater world, has died. She was 75.
Ferguson died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, of a heart attack at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage where she was being treated for complications from a fall.
"Peggy was truly a force of nature who could not only move mountains, but heaven and earth as well," said Bill Wright, who shared the news community-wide with a Facebook post. "For more than 50 years she has been a driving force for education and the arts in Alaska. Heaven's gain is our loss."
Peggy Ferguson was the grand lady of theater in Fairbanks, responsible for a long list of theatrical shows, from dramas to musicals.
“I have a lot of skills in my tool kit, but I only have one talent,” she once said. “That talent is I can really see and nurture talents in others — whether children just discovering the seed of their talent, I love to help them find their voice, give them confidence and discipline. For those advanced, I love to polish them so they are their very best.”
She put that talent to good use over many years and many shows and with many actors.
She also liked to lead the audience in song. The first song she ever learned was her favorite and she regularly sang it backstage: “This Little Light of Mine.”
“Always remember humility,” she said. “We have a little light and we always must be humble, but we celebrate that gift.”
Ferguson was executive director of the Fairbanks Drama Association and known throughout the Alaska theater world. She took five productions to the American Community Theatre Festival and five times she was named best director, an accomplishment not yet equaled. She was also appointed by five different governors to the Alaska State Arts Council, which oversees programs and distributes grant funds to arts organizations throughout Alaska.
Peggy Ferguson was born in Jackson, Minnesota, attended high school in Carlton, Minnesota, and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in theater arts and speech. She came to Fairbanks to teach language and theater at Ryan Middle School and Lathrop High School. Like many Alaskans, she stayed for more than 40 years. She also worked for Tanana Chiefs as a tutor and counselor and as a recreational therapist at Care-Age North.
She was the co-founder and artistic director of the Alaska Light Opera Theatre, special events director for the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, development director of the Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre, theater coordinator for the UAF Summer Fine Arts Camp, executive director of the Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre and co-founder of the Looking Glass Group Theatre. She was known for her more than 25 years leading the Fairbanks Drama Association, most recently as the theater's executive director.