With summer solstice just around the corner, thousands of revelers are planning to hit the streets of Fairbanks to welcome the arrival of summer and enjoy various concerts and celebrations under the midnight sun.
This year’s festivities mark a significant return back to normal, following a scaled back Midnight Sun Festival and virtual Midnight Sun Run last year due to the pandemic.
Midnight Sun Festival
More than 30,000 festival goers are expected to attend Alaska’s largest single day event on Saturday, complete with live music, food and fun spread across First, Second and Third avenues from noon to midnight.
This year, the Midnight Sun Festival is presenting 106 vendors — more than double the amount of last year — and will have 30 musical acts performing on three separate stages in downtown Fairbanks.
Dozens of free family friendly activities will be offered throughout the day such as three-on-three basketball, spin bikes and bouncy houses.
“I feel really good, it’s a great event, it’s a popular event,” said David van den Berg, executive director of the Downtown Association, which hosts the Midnight Sun Festival. “We’re looking forward to it and hoping for good weather.”
Parking for the event is plentiful, said van den Berg, and spots will be available anywhere downtown where the festival is not taking place. First, Second and Third avenues will close at 9 p.m. Friday and parking will be unavailable in the area.
A list of scheduled live music performances can be found at fairbanksalaska.com/midnightsunfestival.
Midnight Sun Run
Thousands of athletes will hit the pavement for the 40th annual Midnight Sun Run on Saturday, supported by hundreds of spectators scattered along the 6.2 mile course.
The race, which attracts participants from around the world of all abilities, starts at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Patty Center at 10 p.m. and finishes at Pioneer Park. Festivities are expected to happen at the Alaska Salmon Bake until 2 a.m.
“I’m really excited about having an in-person race again,” said race director Wendy Cloyd. “It’s a privilege to bring this race to the community.”
A costume contest for this year’s themes of “Anything Goes” and “Totally 80s” will be judged at the start line at 9 p.m. Proceeds from the 10k benefit the Fairbanks Resource Agency, and the first 3,000 runners will be awarded a medal.
Several roads on campus will be closed to vehicle access before the race, including Tanana Drive, Alumni Drive and Thompson Drive. The race costs $35 to register for anyone age 13 and older. For children 12 and younger, the fee is $15. People can register online at midnightsunrun.net.
Midnight Sun Baseball Game
The Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks will host the San Diego Waves for the 117th annual Midnight Sun baseball game on Tuesday, the longest day of the summer season.
Thousands of spectators are expected to attend the unique Fairbanks tradition, which first began in 1906 and has been played without the use of artificial lighting each year since.
Gates for the “high noon at midnight” game will open at Growden Memorial Park at 8 p.m. for the 10 p.m. start. General admission tickets are $25 and available for purchase online and at the ticket booth. All reserved seating is sold out.
The Goldpanners will play regular season games in Fairbanks through June 25 and from July 13-31. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.