A Fairbanks-based environmental justice organization working to “protect lands, waters and peoples from resource extraction and state violence” will receive $300,000 over the next three years from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation in New York City, according to a Thursday announcement.
The Native Movement offers public policy training and advocacy on the environment, Indigenous people’s rights and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. The organization is hosting discussions around a post-extraction state economy.
“We do a lot of awareness-raising around race and various other injustices,” said Enei Begaye, executive director of the Native Movement.
The group opposes the Willow Project, described by U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, as “perhaps the most strategic project for Alaska and America since the development of Prudhoe Bay,” the Pebble Mine and development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Begaye said the money will be used for ongoing programs and operations. The Native Movement maintains offices in Fairbanks, next door to Tanana Chiefs Conference, and Anchorage.
They hope to cultivate projects around gardens and murals this summer, Begaye said.
The Doris Duke Charitable Foundation is providing one of the biggest grants that the Native Movement has received, she said.
Five Black, Indigenous and otherwise non-white conservation organizations are receiving $1.5 million from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation over the next three years, according to a foundation news release. They were chosen for “developing culturally driven and community-centered conservation work that builds more positive outcomes for biodiversity, nature and people.”
The other groups getting a grant are based in Hawaii, Alabama, Georgia and New York.
The Native Movement is a registered nonprofit with a $1.6 million budget as of 2019, according to publicly-available tax forms.
It was founded in 2003 in Arctic Village with the goal of protecting Indigenous hunting and fishing rights and incorporated as a 501c3 nonprofit in 2007.
