With temperatures hovering close to 50 degrees throughout the weekend, Fairbanks set a new high temperature record on Saturday and on Sunday tied the record for the highest low temperature. Temperatures were about 20 degrees above normal due to a strong Chinook effect and are expected to moderate throughout the week.
“It was a warm weekend,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Berg. He explained that strong southerly winds brought warm air into the Interior. This phenomenon is known as the Chinook effect.
Late on Saturday, the temperature at the Fairbanks International Airport reached 48 degrees, breaking the previous record of 45 degrees set in 1928 and tied in 1934, said Berg. The temperature on Sunday was not quite warm enough to break the high temperature record for the day, which was 50 degrees set back in 1954.
Sunday did, however, tie the record for the highest minimum temperature, according to Berg. The low on Halloween was 36 degrees, matching the record set in 1954.
Although Sunday was not quite record-breaking, it was still significant in other ways. Before last weekend, the last time Fairbanks reached 40 degrees on Halloween was in 1995. Even more impressive, Sunday was the first time since 1970 that the temperature was above 40 degrees on Oct. 31, said climatologist Rick Thoman.
The Chinook effect is caused when air is pushed up and over mountain ranges and warms as it releases moisture. After descending, the air is warmer than it was to begin with, Thoman explained. In Fairbanks, the system originated in the Gulf of Alaska and was pushed over the Alaska Range and into the Interior.
An end to the unseasonably warm weather is in sight. Berg said to expect “a cooling trend,” as temperatures are expected to gradually drop over the next few days before eventually returning to normal by next week.