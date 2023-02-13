Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), co-chair of the Senate Arctic Caucus, today welcomed President Biden’s intent to nominate an Alaskan, Dr. Mike Sfraga, to be Ambassador-at-Large for the Arctic Region. Murkowski championed the creation of the position, which the State Department agreed to establish last August, and strongly supports Dr. Sfraga’s swift confirmation to be the first to hold the post.
“I’m very pleased to see Dr. Mike Sfraga nominated to serve as Ambassador-at-Large for the Arctic Region. This places the U.S. one step closer to having dedicated, high-level diplomatic representation in the Arctic, which will allow us to advance a range of U.S. policy priorities at a crucial time,” Murkowski said. “I’ve been privileged to work closely with Mike for many years, and he is a true Arctic expert. While many Ambassadors learn on the job, that certainly won’t be the case with Dr. Sfraga. His experience is unmatched—serving as Chair of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission, Founding Director of the Polar Institute and the Wilson Center, and as an affiliate professor at the International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks."