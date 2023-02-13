U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, co-chair of the Senate Arctic Caucus, welcomed President Biden’s intent to nominate Dr. Mike Sfraga of Fairbanks to be ambassador-at-large for the Arctic region.

Murkowski championed the creation of the position, which the State Department agreed to establish last August, and said in a news release Monday that she supports Sfraga’s confirmation to be the first to hold the post.