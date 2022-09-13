Fairbanks police are searching for man in connection with a Monday shooting.
The department put out a BOLO — Be On The Look Out — for Bradley West, 29, who is considered "a person of interest" in connection with a shooting that took place in the area of 21st Avenue, according to a release from the Fairbanks Police Department.
The victim has not been named but Teal Soden, spokeswoman for the city of Fairbanks, said it is a man who was taken to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Seattle for surgery. The man is in stable condition, Soden wrote in an emailed answer to questions.
West might be driving a 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 with license plate GXC686, according to the release. If West or the vehicle is spotted, the public is asked to call 911. The release also stated not to approach West, as he should be considered armed and dangerous.