A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured has been arrested, authorities said.
Fairbanks police arrested Takodah Veach on Saturday. The 22-year-old Veach faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with the shooting that occurred Jan. 18 at a Fairbanks apartment. Veach had a $1,000,000 warrant issued by Alaska State Troopers for his arrest, according to court documents.
“Takodah Veach was apprehended by law enforcement this afternoon,” said Teal Soden, a spokesperson for the Fairbanks Police Department. No other details surrounding the arrest were immediately available.
Court documents released Thursday reveal new details surrounding the shooting.
Police responded to the 409 block of Slater Street about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday following reports of shots fired, charging documents stated. Officers were told that two people had been shot inside an apartment bathroom.
At the apartment, officers forced their way into the apartment and located a woman with multiple gunshot wounds to her legs and Lee Kalloch, 38, who had a single gunshot wound to his upper left chest, according to the criminal complaint. Kalloch was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the charging documents, Veach started firing multiple rounds into the bathroom after his girlfriend and Kalloch went into the restroom to use drugs. The woman told police that she had previously dated Kalloch and was currently in a relationship with Veach. The woman was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Her current condition is not known.
Detectives found approximately 16 expended rounds of 9 mm ammunition throughout the entryway of the apartment and counted 15 bullet holes in the bathroom door and door jam, the complaint stated. A witness told police that Veach fled the apartment in his 2007 Honda Accord.
Police located the car abandoned near McGrath Road on Wednesday but Veach was not found in the area, Soden said.
A records check showed that he has not faced previous criminal charges in Alaska.