A marijuana cultivation facility in Fairbanks had its license revoked last week by state regulators for failing to pay its taxes.
The Marijuana Control Board voted unanimously to suspend Alaskan Blooms’ cultivation license, which owes nearly $700,000 in excise tax. The grow is a large-scale operation in the Van Horn industrial park.
“There have been 11 notices of violation for tax delinquency by this particular license,” Bruce Schulte, vice chair of the Marijuana Control Board, said during the board’s meeting. “As of this writing, the licensee owed the state approximately $695,000 in back taxes.”
According to Alaska Administrative Code 306.480, “A marijuana cultivation facility … shall submit monthly reports to the Department of Revenue and pay the excise tax required on all marijuana sold or provided as a sample to a marijuana establishment.”
Jana Weltzin, an attorney representing Alaskan Blooms, requested a 90 day extension for the cultivation facility to pay back a percentage of the owed taxes.
“What I’m asking for you today is give them until January to pay 50% down. If they don’t make 50% they will agree in writing to waive their appeal rights and surrender their license,” she said. “I’m asking for you to help them with a payment plan that is aggressive, it’s three months, that’s over $350,000 that they would have to pay in full.”
The board ultimately denied the request, citing previous leniencies they’ve given Alaskan Blooms to pay back the tax liability.
“At a certain point we just need to revoke their license. You know, they gave it a shot, they failed. It’s unfortunate but this is an egregious tax liability, $700,000 is just crazy,” board member Christopher Jaime said.
Karen Lowry, a part owner of Alaskan Blooms, believes that the state’s marijuana tax structure places an unreasonable burden on growers and said the company plans to appeal the board’s decision.
“Previously, maybe you could sell something for $4,000 per pound or $3,500 per pound and now it’s $2,200 per pound. If you take $800 off of that, you’re not making any money,” she said. “The tax structure is absolutely abhorrent for the growers, and there’s going to be more and more growers going into this situation because they can’t survive under it.”
The state of Alaska taxes marijuana flower on the wholesale level at a rate of $50 per ounce and “immature or abnormal” flower at a rate of $25 per ounce. Cultivators are taxed $800 per pound of mature flower regardless of the rate the marijuana is sold for.
“We’ve fixed the problems that we could control. There are a lot of things we couldn’t control — you know, Covid and things of that nature — but we are appealing the decision and that’s where we are at right now,” Lowry said. “We’ve made payments of some kind every single month that we’ve been open.”
It is unclear whether the state will take civil action against Alaskan Blooms for the remainder of the tax liability if the appeal is denied.
“Those are options that we are looking into with the Department of Law,” Nicole Reynolds, deputy director of the Tax Division, said during last week’s marijuana control board meeting.
Alaskan Blooms’ retail location in Fairbanks is unaffected by the cultivation license suspension and remains open for business, Lowry said.