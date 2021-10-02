A newly vaccinated Fairbanks resident won $49,000 in cash.
A weekly vaccination incentive sweepstakes, Give AK a Shot, awards two adults and two young Alaskans cash prizes and scholarships for getting vaccinated.
Jim Durkee is the first Fairbanksan to won in the sweepstakes. Durkee, 74, said he was hesitant to get a vaccine because he also has health issues.
“Because of health issues, I’ve been putting it off and putting it off and putting it off,” he said in a video interview with Alaska Chamber. But as he “saw the numbers in Alaska continue to skyrocket out of control,” he decided he needed to protect himself and his community.
“I think that thing that triggered me more than anything else is that whenever I go out, people that I know are not vaccinated, are not wearing masks, are not socially distancing,” he said. “Being in that environment made me feel like I need to be more defensive and get the vaccine.”
Durkee wants to share what he won with his kids.
The sweepstake is funded by the Department of Health and Social Services and organized by Alaska Chamber. It awards Alaskans 12 and older who received their first dose of any Covid-19 vaccine at any time before or during the sweepstakes period.
To apply, go to www.giveakashot.com.