A Fairbanks man convicted of strangling his mother to death was sentenced to 40 years in prison during a hearing in Fairbanks Superior Court on Thursday.
George Rosa, 37, was convicted of second-degree murder last year after he strangled 70-year-old Molly Agnavigak Rosa to death on Jan. 10, 2019. Rosa told police that he had placed his mother in a chokehold after she yelled at him and held it for five minutes to make sure she was dead.
Rosa was found hiding inside a bathroom in his mother’s apartment six days after he killed her, according to charging documents. Investigators determined that he had been living inside the apartment alongside his mother’s decomposing body prior to police’s arrival. He made paranoid and delusional statements at the scene and told police that his mother stole things from him and hid them in the walls.
In October 2021, Rosa pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder after originally being charged with first-degree murder. Rosa showed no remorse during his allocution and did not appear to recognize the pain that the death inflicted on his family.
Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle condemned the killing and said that the defendant’s actions after the homicide occurred were especially concerning.
“Allowing her to lie deceased for five days while her body started to decompose was a callous and depraved act, and it reflects on the callousness of her killing,” Lyle said. “He did nothing until the police finally came to the door and discovered the body.”
Lyle sentenced Rosa to 50 years in prison, with 10 years suspended for the murder, adding that the intentional nature of the killing allowed him to increase the length of the sentence.
“He checked her pulse not once but twice to make sure that he had succeeded, that’s indicative of intentional conduct and it seriously aggravates this case in relation to other murders in the second degree,” he explained.
In addition to the 40 year sentence, Rosa was ordered to complete 10 years of probation. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 26 years of the sentence. Rosa will be required to undergo a mental health evaluation in custody.