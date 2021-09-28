Authorities have located a Fairbanks man who escaped Fort Yukon police custody last week, Alaska State Troopers confirmed Tuesday.
Donald George Carroll Jr., 41, was found at a home in Fort Yukon after authorities received an anonymous tip, a representative from the Fort Yukon Police Department said. Carroll was taken into police custody without incident and later transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility, according to a trooper dispatch report.
Carroll had multiple warrants out for his arrest which included a $50,000 felony probation violation, $5,000 outstanding arrest warrant and a $250 outstanding warrant for failure to appear, according to Alaska State Trooper Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel. Carroll is also charged with two counts of third-degree escape and two counts of violation of conditions of release, McDaniel said.
Authorities have not provided additional information regarding how Carroll escaped police custody last week.