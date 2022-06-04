A Fairbanks man whose second-degree murder conviction was reversed by the Alaska Court of Appeals was re-indicted on the charge last month, according to court records.
Chad Alan Zurlo, 45, was convicted of second-degree murder in 2017 in connection with the shooting death of Steven Corcoran, a 51-year old landlord who entered Zurlo’s living space uninvited and intoxicated in May 2014. Zurlow was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
In February, the Alaska Court of Appeals reversed Zurlo’s murder conviction, citing prosecutorial misconduct. The court found that the prosecutor withheld exculpatory evidence that may have proven that Zurlo acted in self-defense and deliberately presented a “distorted view” of evidence to the grand jury prior to his indictment on May 16, 2014.
“Alaska law is clear that the grand jury indictment is the ‘foundation’ underlying a criminal prosecution in this state: ‘If the indictment is seriously flawed, the conviction cannot stand,’” the 30-page opinion stated.
After the second-degree murder conviction was reversed, the case was returned to the jurisdiction of the Fairbanks Trial Court. Zurlo was re-indicted on one count of second-degree murder by a grand jury on May 5, according to court documents.
A warrant was issued for his arrest and bail was set at $25,000 cash performance bond, according to court records.
Zurlo told troopers on the evening of May 8, 2014, that he shot Corcoran in self-defense after Corcoran entered his living space and stated, “I can end you right now, or I should kill you right now,” according to court documents. However, his girlfriend testified at trial that he shot Corcoran because he was tired of arguing with him about work-related issues.
Zurlo maintained that he fired his gun after Corcoran reached behind his back, according to court records.
He is scheduled to appear in front of Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Michael MacDonald for an arraignment hearing on June 15.
A representative from the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office did not respond to multiple requests for comment.