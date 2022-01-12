A 27-year-old Fairbanks man charged for his role in supplying counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl in 2020 pleaded guilty last month to a reduced charge.
Christopher Kearney pleaded guilty on Dec. 21 in U.S. District Court to one count of drug conspiracy related to the offense, which occurred in November 2020. He was originally charged with two counts of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, one count of distribution of controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to court documents.
Kearney is one of three men charged.
In early November 2020, the Fairbanks Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began an investigation regarding the non-fatal drug overdose of an individual that consumed small blue pills suspected to be Oxycodone containing fentanyl, according to the criminal complaint. An investigation revealed that the individual purchased the counterfeit Oxycodone pills from Kearney.
“I believe that [the individual who overdosed] purchased pills from Kearney which led [the individual] to overdose,” Joshua Carr, DEA special agent said in a signed affidavit.
The individual identified Kearney in an unmarked photograph lineup as the seller of the pills which led to the eventual overdose, the criminal complaint stated.
According to the plea agreement, “Christopher Kearney, knowingly and intentionally combined, conspired, confederated and agreed with other persons to distribute at least 40 grams but less than 160 grams of counterfeit pills made to resemble pharmaceutical grade … Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills.”
“The pills actually contained a mixture of a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,” the agreement stated. “The defendant knowingly and intentionally distributed these counterfeit fentanyl pills to [the individual who overdosed].”
Former Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson accepted Kearney’s guilty plea last month and set sentencing for March 29. Kearney faces a minimum of five years and a maximum penalty of 40 years in federal prison.
Kearney is represented by attorney Steven Hansen, according to court documents.