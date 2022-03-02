A Fairbanks man who formerly worked with an anti-child pornography group has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges.
Antonio Sanchez, 41, pleaded guilty last month in Fairbanks U.S. District Court to one count of possession of child pornography related to the offenses, which occurred in August 2021. The remaining two counts related to the distribution and receipt of child pornography were dismissed as part of the agreement.
Sanchez allegedly “started viewing child pornography approximately two years ago after working with an anti-child pornography group,” according to court documents.
In late August 2021, Sanchez downloaded more than 35 videos depicting the sexual abuse of children between the ages of one and 15 using a peer-to-peer file-sharing network, according to a federal criminal complaint written by Leonard Torres, an FBI special agent with the Task Force Operation. The network unintentionally distributed the explicit videos to an undercover FBI-operated computer.
Following a two-month investigation, on Oct. 13, 2021, federal agents confronted Sanchez and searched his Fairbanks home after General Communication Inc (GCI) identified Sanchez as the computer’s internet subscriber.
During the search, agents seized a laptop, “a number of additional computers, hard drivers, and other storage media,” according to the complaint. In addition to the devices, children’s clothing and toys were seized from the residence.
During an interview with investigators, Sanchez admitted to downloading child pornography on multiple occasions and stated that he was sexually attracted to prepubescent children, according to the complaint. He admitted that he had an addiction to child pornography and disclosed that he downloaded it approximately three times per month.
“He denied that he had a problem with child pornography because he was not a hands-on offender of children,” the complaint stated.
Sanchez faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, and a $250,000 fine. He is expected to appear in front of senior U.S. District Judge Ralph Beistline on May 4, 2022 for a sentencing hearing.